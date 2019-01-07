Dead infant discovered inside travel cooler in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – A horrific discovery of a deceased infant located inside a travel cooler is under investigation in Troup County.

On Sunday, January 6th at 3:20 PM deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Boy Scout Rd off New Franklin Rd regarding a deceased newborn. Once on scene deputies and investigators discovered what appeared to be a dead newborn child in a portable cooler bag on the side of the road. Witnesses in the area stated the cooler had been on the side of the road near the wood-line for several days, possibly up to a week. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the GBI Crime Lab.

NEW INFO: Troup Co. investigators are sharing new information regarding the horrific discovery of a deceased infant inside a travel cooler, Sunday along Boy Scout Road. The cooler is light blue in color with pictures of watermelon slices and zips at the top, front and sides. If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. You do not have to leave your name.Posted by Elizabeth White WRBL on Monday, January 7, 2019

The cooler is light blue in color with pictures of watermelon slices and zips at the top, front and sides. If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.