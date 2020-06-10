Deadly crash claims life of motorcyclist in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)-A deadly crash in Phenix City has claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Phenix City police were called to the area of 13th St. and 7th Ave. on Tuesday. When police arrived, they discovered two people injured after an SUV and a motorcycle collided. The drivers of both were taken to the hospital.

A short time later, doctors pronounced the motorcyclist dead. Police are not identifying the victim pending notification of family.

Phenix City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit continues to investigate.