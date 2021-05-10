Deadly crash in LaGrange on Georgia 1 at Lukken Industrial Drive

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly traffic crash has occurred in LaGrange. Currently details about the victim, or victims, in the crash are unavailable.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened Monday night in the northbound lane of Georgia 1 at Lukken Industrial Drive.

All lanes of traffic are blocked in the area of the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.