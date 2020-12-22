Deadly crash under investigation in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly traffic crash is under investigation in Lee County near Loachapoka. The crash claimed the life of one person.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Diedred Denise Cannon, 51, of Notasulga.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the crash was single vehicle crash. It happened on Alabama Highway 14 near Lee County 1 just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the car Cannon was driving, a 2003 Mercury Sable, left the roadway and hit a tree in an area around two miles west of Loachapoka.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA.