OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department and Fire Department are investigating a deadly structure fire Tuesday night at South Railroad and Jeter Avenue.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms the body of a man was located inside the structure. His name is not being released pending family notification.

The body has been sent to Montgomery for postmortem exam.

