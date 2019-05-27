Deadly Memorial Day crash under investigation in Lee County

Copyright by WRBL - All rights reserved (File)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) A deadly Memorial Day crash is under investigation in Salem. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms one person has died and another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash along Lee Road 140.

The crash happened around 4:00, Monday Afternoon in the 10,000 block of Lee Road 140. We understand the vehicle flipped and landed on top of the victim. The other injured person was flown from the scene; their condition is unknown.

State Troopers are investigating the crash. Harris will release the victim's name when family members can be notified.