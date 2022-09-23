LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a man in LaGrange.

According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, James Carpenter was killed on Sept. 23, 2022, in the single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Broad Street.

Police responded to the crash at 12:20 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found Carpenter, who had been riding a motorcycle.

The LPD traffic unit was contacted and began an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.