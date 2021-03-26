Deadly Opelika crash claims the life of one, injures another

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Earlier this week a fatal car crash claimed the life of one man and hospitalized another person in Opelika.

On Monday, March 22 at 9:55 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of West Point Parkway and Sportsplex Parkway in Opelika.

Both victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, GA to be treated for their injuries. An 85-year-old male victim died at the hospital Friday morning. The other victim is still being treated and is in stable condition.

This case is currently under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.