Deadly Pizza Hut shooting investigation continues

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 01:29 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 01:29 PM EDT

One of the suspects arrested earlier this week in connection to the murder of man in a Columbus Pizza Hut parking lot earlier this year appeared in court Thursday morning. 

24-year-old Dover Coppins is facing charges for murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm in the murder of 32-year-old Branden Denson. 

A Columbus Police Homicide Detective testified Denson was shot three times in the back while in his Jeep. 

The detective says phone records and an unnamed witness place Coppins at the Pizza Hut that night.

Defense attorneys counter that Coppins doesn't have a phone in his name and didn't know Denson.

The case is being bound over to superior court. For now, Coppins remains in custody.

     

