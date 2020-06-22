Victim identified in deadly shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Columbus.

Authorities have now confirmed the identity of the victim as 22-year-old Travis Henry of Montgomery.

Officials tell News 3 a patrol officer got a call about a body found at about 7:30 this morning on the 1700 block of Nina Street and 17th Avenue. Officials from the Muscogee County Coroner’s office removed the body from the scene. A full autopsy will be conducted at the state crime lab in Atlanta. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton tells News 3 detectives identified Henry by finger prints and tattoos.

Crime scene tape was up and investigation markings were scattered on the ground near Henry’s body.

