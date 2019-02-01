Deadly shooting under investigation by Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office

keith miles

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) One person is in custody as Russell County Sheriff’s investigators say a Thursday night homicide remains under investigation.

Taylor says Keith Miles was the man killed in the shooting. 

Sheriff Taylor says they have a suspect in custody, who they have identified as 36-year-old Roger Jay Jones. 

Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 the deadly shooting happened Thursday night, January 31st,  along Will Avenue, just off Woodland Drive.

