COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Heavy police and Fire & EMS presence has been reported at the Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms there has been one death at the apartments.

Details are limited at this time, Newton confirms a death investigation is underway.

Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard says he is unable to comment.

It is advised to avoid the area while local officials investigate the incident.

