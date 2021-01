COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Lindsey Creek on the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2021.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the body was found in a creek behind Baker Music Co. near Midtown Loop and Boxwood Place.

Bryan says the male victim had been stabbed multiple times.

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.