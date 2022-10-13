LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate being held in the Lee County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate who died was a 33-year-old man. His identity will be released after all family member have been notified of the man’s death.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found “unresponsive” in his cell at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022.

In the release, the sheriff’s office said “the inmate had fashioned a ligature out of a sheet that was hung from a bracket in ceiling.”

Officials said staff at the jail “immediately started life saving efforts and contacted emergency medical services.”

The man was then taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died.

Officials said in following with standard procedure, investigators with the neighboring Russell County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an independent investigation.