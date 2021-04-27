 

Death investigation underway on South Lumpkin Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison confirms two people are dead and a death investigation is currently underway on South Lumpkin Road. Columbus police say they arrived on the scene at around 12:30 a.m.

A portion of South Lumpkin road is currently blocked off and authorities are on the scene. We have reached out to Columbus Police for more information on this ongoing investigation.

We will continue to update you on WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more information becomes available.

