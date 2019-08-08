Demartre Harris sentenced to life in prison for murder of Marcus Bowden

Demartre Harris has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of Marcus Bowden in 2015.

In November 2015, Harris was charged with killing Bowden outside of a house on Cusseta Road. Senior District Attorney William Kelly, the prosecutor, identified Harris and Bowden as members of conflicting gangs the Bloods and Crips, respectively.

After 20 witnesses in the trial, Kelly “remained confident” in the week-long trial.

Last week, the jury reached a guilty verdict on counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The only charge that Harris was not found guilty of was Malice Murder.

Following the trial, Harris was back in court today, where he was sentenced to life plus 15 to 20 years for the murder.