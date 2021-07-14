Department of Juvenile Justice holding job fair on July 21

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will hold a Job Fair on Wednesday, July 21. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say they are looking to hire juvenile correctional officers, housekeepers, and food service workers for the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center.

Organizers say on-site interviews will be conducted, along with contingent hiring offers. Individuals interested in applying should bring their valid driver’s license or two forms of identification.

For more information you can contact 404-294-3431.

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Job Fair details