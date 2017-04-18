Despite cancellation, Richard Spencer still plans visit to Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. — Alt-Right leader Richard Spencer is still planning to be on the Plains Tuesday night, even though the event was canceled last Friday.

Auburn University released the following statement in light of the cancellation:

“In consultation with law enforcement, Auburn canceled the Richard Spencer event scheduled for Tuesday evening based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

In an interview with News 3, Spencer says the visit to campus was in the works for more than a month when a student asked him to visit campus and have a discussion about identity issues, the Alt-Right movement, and who Spencer himself is.

Spencer says everything was going fine in working with the university, he paid for security, and was prepared to pay for the room on Friday. He adds he told the university there would be pushback, and there would be people who would try to stop the event from happening.

Spencer says he learned of the cancellation on social media. He cites the cancellation due to a heckler’s veto.

“We cannot allow this to happen,” Spencer says. “We cannot allow people who want to suppress free speech through threats and intimidation to win. I have to come to campus. Auburn is a public university. Therefore, the campus is a public space. We’re going to go and have a public conversation, and that’s what we always wanted to do.”

He plans to discuss the Alt-Right movement, President Donald Trump, Syria and plans to have a serious discussion whether free speech exists in the country.

“I come here to talk to people,” Spencer says in anticipation for the event. “I want to meet people in the community. I want to engage in a free expression of ideas. That’s why I’m here.”

“I’ve been doing this for years whether that’s engaging online or attending universities. I’ve attended many universities. Many years ago, I would attend them, and there would be 25 people. Now, I go to a university, and the whole place explodes with energy. Whether I’m speaking to one person or I’m speaking to 1,000, I want to engage with ideas, and I’m also very willing to listen. That’s what I’m here for.”

Spencer went onto say:

“We will absolutely not start any fights. If someone on our side starts a fight, I will absolutely denounce them. There is no question, no hesitation. But the fact is we aren’t the ones starting these fights. It’s these anti-fascists thugs who are the ones doing it. I would be happy to come to campus and engage with people who disagree with me, but there are some people who don’t want that to happen because actually a lot of people are going to resonate with the ideas that I put forward so they want to shut it down through violence.”

Assistant Police Chief of the Auburn Police Division Will Mathews provided News 3 with the following statement on the visit.

“The Auburn Police Division has a continuous presence on the campus of Auburn University. We will be there on Tuesday as well, and will staff as needed. As it is close to the end of the semester, we would encourage students to continue attending their classes and preparing for upcoming exams. Any participation in forums or protests should be conducted in a peaceful and civilized manner to respect those that are working diligently to prepare for their exams.”

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on campus.