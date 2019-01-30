Despite freezing temperatures; life and school gets back to normal today

Despite the freezing temperatures gripping the valley, our area dodged the worst of it when compared to other parts of the country. That means life and school gets back to normal today.

The only school closing in our local area is Barbour County Schools.

The school decided not to open today due to the possibility of icy road hazards. But Muscogee County, Harris County, Chambers County, and Troup Schools will open at normal hours today.

Meriwether County Schools will begin school at 11 a.m. due to the possibility of icing. Breakfast and lunch will be available.

Also, we are on your side this morning with tips from Georgia Power about electrical fire prevention and tools for home safety.

First, Make sure you keep all space heaters away from furniture, curtains, sinks, and water.

Do not lay rugs and carpet over the cords. Do not use heaters if the cord is frayed or broken, and do not use an extension cord.

Make sure turn off your heater before leaving home or going to bed.

Also, never use generators indoors. They can produce a dangerous gas called Carbon Monoxide that you can’t see or smell.

Lastly, you should prevent oil and dirt buildup on electrical appliances because it can cause the equipment to overheat.