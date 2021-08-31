Destroyed vehicle stops traffic on 280 at General James Edward Oglethorpe Bridge

UPDATE: Aug. 31, 9:23 p.m.:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire Chief, John Shull with Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed the vehicle was on fire. There were no reported injuries.

ORIGINAL POST:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Police presence has been reported on General James Edward Oglethorpe Bridge clearing the scene of a destroyed vehicle.

The General James Edward Oglethorpe Bridge connects Phenix City and Columbus.

Muscogee County Sheriff is on scene with Columbus Fire and EMS.

280 eastbound is in a standstill while the scene is being cleared.

Columbus Fire and EMS are preparing the destroyed vehicle to be towed, motorists are advised to find an alternate route as traffic is still blocked off.

A reporter is on scene, News 3 will continue to provide updates as they become available.