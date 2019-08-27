Did you lose your kayak in the Chattahoochee River? Well, Columbus Fire and EMS found it

Call it the Tuesday morning mystery on the Chattahoochee River.

Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to call this morning that an abandoned kayak was stuck on the rocks between the 13th Street and 14th Street bridges. That’s near the end of 2.5-mile Chattahoochee River whitewater course.

A three-member swift-water rescue team went into the river bed and pulled the light blue kayak from the river.

Columbus Fire and EMS Lt. Josh Bridges said they also checked around the rocks where the kayak was abandoned. Nothing usual was found. Bridges said the reason to check it out is because of the high-visibility area where the boat was stuck, they probably would have received calls throughout the day.