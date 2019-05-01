DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lumpkin, Ga, and Stewart Detention Center [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nicholas Manting-Brewer, director [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Gil, editor [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Feixue Tang, cinematographer [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emily Grandcolas, producer [ + - ] Video

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) - An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.

The documentary was filmed and produced by four USC graduates including Manting-Brewer directing. Manting Brewer brought his knowledge of Georgia to the filming process, as he had lived in Augusta, Ga. from ages "10 to almost 18."

Manting-Brewer used his experience in the South and his filmmaking skills to bring the different aspects of Lumpkin, Ga. and its surroundings to life through the documentary.

Themes of the film

Part of what interested Manting-Brewer in directing the film was the juxtaposition of Lumpkin as a small Georgia town with the Stewart Detention Center. Focusing on the federal facility, he saw that "there's something inherently isolating" about the immigration system, a similarity he saw in the town as well.

"I think, in rural America, where there's a lot of poverty, and people aren't used to people coming to town to talk to them. I think there's like a lot of isolation and that and so I kind of became fascinated with teasing out these, like parallel lines between the isolation that was felt in the people living in poverty in rural America and people experiencing the immigration system," said Manting-Brewer.

Throughout the filming and editing process, the crew had similar thoughts. Editor Michael Gil saw parallels between town and Detention Center while putting the different shots together.

"When the footage started coming back, it would really end up drawing, the end of the story was sort of seemed like a story about how they're all different sorts of prisons," Gil said, "there was like, the physical variety, but there were, you know, there, the story also has prisons of poverty and history and geography.

Lumpkin's past and present

The film's Director of Photography, Feixue "Fei" Tang, came with Manting-Brewer to make the documentary after he had pitched the idea to her, showing "a map of Lumpkin, Ga. and also the Stewart Detention Center beside it," said Tang.

What interested Gil in the project was how "the town on the surface, is this sort of...embodiment of America, Main Street USA type of thing." The town's proximity to a detention facility and the history of the area also brought interesting concepts to the film.

"In Georgia, it was one of the first instances in the country of Native American removal," said Manting-Brewer, "It was one of the epicenters of slavery in the South. When they talked about going down river, it was often that they were talking about the area of Stewart County and so, I got really interested in how we could kind of synthesize the documentary that explores the place. I think the history of Stewart County is fascinating in and of itself...but I think that there's some historical, necessary parallels and instances that kind of mirror what we're seeing today."

The film crew also focused on the geography of the location, which Manting-Brewer and Tang believe is important in the film. For Tang, the most important thing was Lumpkin the town, but "it's kind of its relationship, it has a relationship--it doesn't have a relationship--with the Stewart Detention Center, whic his sat right beside it, pretty close, and has prisoners and at the same time, the town is a little rundown...So that was really fascinating and what got me into this project," said Tang.

Reactions

"From filmmakers, we got a good response, I think, because a lot of these filmmakers were from the South. So they're very sensitive to how the South has been depicted in films before. And I think people responded really well, because it wasn't, I mean, the me they didn't know that Nick wasn't like, technically like an outsider making a film about the south, but he was," said Grandcolas.

One thing the film was shot to do was to show people the difference in culture between the South and other areas like New York or Los Angeles. For Tang, an immigrant from China, it was her first time visiting the East Coast and her first time in the South.

"One thing that brought me to this project, and made me really curious is that I have never been to this part of the country. I've heard things about it, I've heard history about it, but I've never been, and I want to be there myself to see it and experience it," said Tang, "I tried to make myself to be very open to what it offers, and not having any preconceptions."

Sharing the film's message

As producer, Grandcolas, took more of a planning and detail role in the filming process and is now focused on taking the film to a variety of festivals for review and distribution.

"We were at the Sarasota Film Festival," for two weeks, "then we have another film festival coming up in May. That one is the Northwest Film Festival in Alberta, Canada," said Grandcolas. The documentary also showed at IndieGrits Film Festival in Columbia, SC.

The film will be airing on PBS May 6-12, with airing dates on May 8 in Louisiana and May 9 for North and South Carolina and Arkansas, and playing in Alabama on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. on channel 406.

Now, the film has a chance to reach a much wider audience through its broadcast on PBS's Reel South, a show hosted by Valerie June.