Disney On Ice returns to the Columbus Civic Center for the first time since 2019. (Disney On Ice)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—This November, Disney is coming to Columbus. For the first time since 2019, Disney On Ice is bringing it’s show to the Columbus Civic Center. The “Mickey’s Search Party” show is set to run from Nov. 9 to 12, according to a press release from event organizers.

“Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party brings the magic to fans,” states the press release. It explains the show will highlight multiple storylines including characters both old and new.

Tickets to see Disney On Ice start at $15, according to Ticketmaster. On Nov. 9 through 11, there will be a 7 p.m. showtime. Saturday, Nov. 11 also includes an 11 a.m. and a 3 p.m. performance. On Sunday, Nov. 12, the final performance of the show is at 1 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Columbus Civic Center box office.

The show will follow Mickey Mouse’s encounters with various characters, such as Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, Belle, Ariel, Moana, Elsa, Anna and more. The performance also includes an appearance by Miguel from Disney’s 2017 film “Coco.”

Other upcoming events at the Columbus Civic Center include Soul Fest 2023 on Sept. 2, showings of PAW Patrol Live on Sept. 12 and 13, as well as a performance by R&B duo Fantasia & Joe on Oct. 20.