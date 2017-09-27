Distinguished world leader visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A distinguished world leader takes center stage in Columbus on Wednesday.

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf spoke with students who attend St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School. The Nobel Peace Prize winner supports Women’s Rights and works to promote peace and democracy.

President Sirleaf says her message to the younger generation is simple…to get a good education and to follow their dreams. The message seems to be getting through.

“It’s important to reach out and promote and cultivate friendships and to recognize the strength of diversity. I hope all of this will resonate with them,” says President Sirleaf.

“She’s a very good inspiration to me. She tells me always that even if you’re a woman you can do many things,” says her granddaughter Samira Sirleaf.

President Sirleaf is the first Democratically-Elected female president of an African country.