MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals regarding law enforcement impersonator scam calls.

According to the sheriff’s office, there have been increasing calls mostly reporting an ongoing scam, where the caller is pretending to be law enforcement and claiming that individuals have an warrant out for their arrest or that they missed jury duty. The scammers also request payment and threaten to arrest hesitant victims.

The MCSO says they will never request payment over the phone and will not call to alert individuals about a warrant.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning against criminals taking advantage of Columbus locals through law enforcement impersonator scams.

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a crime, and we will prosecute these offenses to the fullest extent of the law. These individuals create a false sense of urgency. Do not be fooled by their scare tactics.”

If anyone receives a questionable call and the caller claims to be with the MCSO, requesting payment concerning a warrant or missed jury duty, contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.