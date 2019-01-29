Documents detail horrific injuries in Auburn child abuse case involving two-year-old victim

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – A two-year-old little girl from Auburn remains in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury in what Auburn police are calling a horrific case of child abuse.

24-year-old Fredricus Johnson of Auburn was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse on Friday, January 25th, 2019. Investigators believe on or about January 23rd Johnson was staying in Auburn with the victim and her mother at the Northpoint subdivision. Investigators believe Johnson was home alone with the child when he caused her to suffer a traumatic brain injury.



The child was taken by private car to Piedmont in Columbus where staff determined the injuries were not an accident and called the police.



Johnson was arrested at the home in Auburn along Northwood Drive. Police report the house had been recently cleaned with bleach.



Meanwhile, the child was flown to Children’s in Birmingham where court documents indicate the child was admitted and underwent emergency surgery:

“A craniotomy was performed to relieve the swelling on her brain. She was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma so she could be treated. She was determined to have a subdural hematoma on the right side of her head and was suffering from a midline shift of her brain. Her brain had shifted pasy the midline of her skull due to the extreme swelling on one side. Due to the severe nature of her injuries, the victim was admitted for further treatment as a result of a non-accidental trauma. It is unknown when she will be released from Children’s Hospital.”

“Right now we are just hoping for the child to recover, that’s the most important thing. I just hope this person never has the opportunity to interfere with this young victim’s life again,” said Chief Paul Register.



Johnson is no stranger to law enforcement. A year ago on January 29th, 2018, Johnson was arrested by Russell County Sheriff’s Office with help from Opelika investigators for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana charges, carrying a pistol without a permit and receiving stolen property. Investigators recovered 14 weapons in the arrest.

Chief Register says Johnson has a $50,00 bond but is being held pending the previous charges in Russell County.

Chief Register says the child remains in critical condition although Register says there was some improvement. The community is asked to pray for the child.