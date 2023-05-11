COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—A local school and ministry received over $17,000 in grant money today. Columbus Technical College Foundation, Inc. and International Friendship Ministries were given $9,000 and $8,5000 respectively from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards.

According to a press release from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF), the group donated roughly $285,000 to nonprofits, schools and libraries in the state of Georgia on May 11, 2023.

The funds are meant to help start or improve literacy initiatives statewide. The press release states the money should go towards books and technology related to literacy programs and is expected to affect 12,000 people.

“‘We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures,’” said DGLF executive director Denine Torr in a quote included within the press release.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the foundation.