Domestic battery and violence in Lagrange: alleged perpetrator in custody

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Aug. 27, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an earlier report of domestic violence related kidnapping and battery at 2 p.m., according to a news release.

During the investigation it was discovered the incident took place on Aug. 24 at 228 Bell Street in LaGrange.

A physical altercation occurred between Earleonta Evans and his girlfriend, Gabriella Mayfield.

Police report Evans dragged and carried Mayfield from Bell Street, struck her in the face, and forced her into the residence against her will.

Following the incident, arrest warrants were released for Evans for Kidnapping FVA and Battery FVA.

On or about 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, Evans was located and police have taken him into custody for the warrants previously issued.

He has since been transported to the Troup County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, Earleonta Evans was not on any active probation/parole or bond status.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.