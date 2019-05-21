Domestic dispute calls can turn deadly without warning for officers

A domestic disturbance call is one of the most difficult situations a law enforcement officer can face.

One such call Sunday night turned deadly for veteran Auburn police officer William Buechner.

Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, is accused of shooting Buechner to death while he and two other officers answered a domestic dispute call to an Auburn mobile home park. Officer Webb Sistrunk and officer Evan Elliott were also shot but survived.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, a 32-year law enforcement veteran, acknowledges the danger and difficulties in such calls. News 3 spoke to him on Tuesday.

“We’re asking officers to do almost the impossible these days with limited gear to cover those types ambushes,” Taylor said. “We catch a little bit of flak from the public when we look militarized. When we get out of our cars with flak vests up to our necks and ballistic helmets on. The public doesn’t want to see their local law enforcement looking like a military SWAT team. We are caught in a situation with how do we protect our officers from that type of scenario.”

Consider that in 2017 more officers were shot responding to domestic violence than any other type of firearm-related fatality, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in a story reported by USA Today.

FBI data shows that from 1988 to 2016, 136 officers were killed responding to domestic disputes. During that same period, 80 officers were killed during a drug-related arrest.

“When I started in 1987, it was unheard of to think a domestic call would turn into an ambush where one of the parties would just be lying in wait for the officers to show up,” Taylor said. “Today, that’s absolutely something that has to on every officer in this country’s mind on early call they answer that is a domestic relations type call.”