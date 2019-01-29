Dorothy Sledge of Valley passes away at age 63

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Dorothy Sledge, a well-known figure in the Chambers County area, has passed away. She was 63. News 3 confirmed Sledge died Monday, January 28th. Services will be this weekend with arrangements by Johnson Brown funeral home, who shared the following obituary.

“Mrs. Dorothy “Lannie” Horne Sledge, age 63, of Valley passed away on Monday, January 28th, 2019 to her Heavenly home surrounded by family and loved ones at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. Mrs. Sledge was born on November 4th, 1955 in Valley, Alabama. She was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church in Valley. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and daughter.”

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 22:00P.M. EST at the Fairview Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00P.M. EST until the service hour.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Sledge, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

The last few years have been tumultuous for Dorothy and Roland Sledge, a former Chambers County Prosecutor. A friend tells News 3 they hope Dorothy has found peace.

Previous story: Dorothy and Roland Sledge