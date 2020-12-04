Downtown Columbus kicks off the Holiday season

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Broadway Holiday, presented by Uptown Columbus, is an event for the entire family.

Downtown Columbus is officially ringing in the holiday season and it all starts tonight from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M, right on Broadway.

Not even a little rain can stop the holiday occasion. Attendees can expect to see Christmas trees all over downtown, Santa Claws roaming around, free hot cocoa for spectators, and the Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson at 7:00 P.M.

“It’s just been a really hard year on everyone, so while we’re not able to do our normal bi-city parade, we are so excited to bring a mini version of joy this year and be able to bring lights, and Christmas trees, and fun, Santa Claws, and we’re just so excited to be able to do that this year,” says Tracey Green, of Uptown Columbus.

For this event to safely take place, the 1000 and 1100 blocks of downtown are closed to traffic. The streets will open back up at 8:00 P.M. this evening.

Uptown Columbus is encouraging attendees to wear a mask and social distance to make sure health is a top priority when ringing in the Holidays.