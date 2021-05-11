Downtown dumpster fire sends smoke over Columbus

UPDATE: Fire Battalion Chief Donnie Jones told News 3 the fire was caused by hot coals from grilling chicken being dumped into the dumpster.

There was no damage to the restaurant, but damage to the trash storage area is estimated at $5,000. No one was hurt in the fire and the restaurant was not open at the time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A plume of black smoke mushroomed over downtown Columbus this afternoon after a dumpster behind the 11th and Bay restaurant went up in flames.

A fire crew quickly responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control. The privacy wall shielding the sidewalk from the dumpster was charred.