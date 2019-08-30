Downtown YMCA opens new fitness area in old racquetball court

There is a new place to get fit inside the downtown Columbus YMCA.

Officials cut the ribbon this afternoon on the F.I.T. Zone at the John P. Tayer YMCA on Broadway.

FIT stands for Functional Interval Training. The Y turned an old racquetball court into an area for strength and cardio workouts.

Downtown Director Scott Balkcum said this was a membership-driven decision.

“We always have our ears out to our members,” Balkcum said. “Our doors are always open. And we try to give the members what they want to make the best use of our space, to make the best use of their membership dollars and to stay on the cutting edge of equipment, activities, and exercises.”

The facility also has trainers available to drive the workouts.

