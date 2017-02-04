Dozens turnout for women veterans exposition in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala — There are efforts underway to provide veterans with some much-needed healthcare resources.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett is in Phenix City where dozens of services are being offered to local veterans.

At the American Legion building off of 13th Street in Phenix City, about twenty representatives with the Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System gathered to make their services available to veterans right here in this area.

But it was all about the ladies today at Post 135.

Representatives were on hand to provide health promotion, disease prevention and more, and it was all free of charge.

Organizers explain why today was designed to cater specifically to women.

“The VA in my opinion originally was designed to take care of men…now we’re trying to bring the females in because at one time they didn’t have pelvic exams and all these other specialty clinics. They had to send them out to out-sourcing…to doctors in the city and everything…now…they don’t have to do that,” says Leroy Davis, Jr., a member of American Legion Post 135.

About 50 female veterans came in to utilize the services of the Central Alabama Veteran Healthcare System and when it comes to the next female veteran exposition…the next one is expected to take place in May.