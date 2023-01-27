COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local art gallery is hosting a Dr. Seuss exhibit featuring known and unknown pieces.

Over the weekend, Heritage Art Gallery will present a selection of work from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection.

The display is open during these times:

Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some highlights of the collection include Dr. Seuss’ three-dimensional “Unorthodox Taxidermy” sculptures with names such as Carbonic Walrus, Two-Horned Drouberhannis and Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast.

Photos provided by Heritage Art Gallery

“Authorized limited editions” have been adapted and reproduced from Dr. Seuss’ original drawings, paintings and sculptures. Each piece has a posthumously printed or engraved Dr. Seuss signature.

“I’m gratified to carry out Ted’s wishes and have these works revealed to the world.”

– Audrey Geisel, widow of Dr. Seuss

For more information, visit www.heritage-art-center.com.