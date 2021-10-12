Drive by shooting on Parkchester Avenue

Columbus Ga. (WRBL) – At 2:52 am, on Oct. 6, security cameras show a dark car drive by with passengers shooting from both sides of the car on Parkchester Avenue.

Residents say this is the second one in the last few months.

“I heard gunshot. I heard it hitting my house,” says Patricia Perry a 42-year resident on Parkchester Avenue.

“Sound like a war going off I could hear the bullets hitting the house,” Todd Brazie a resident who is leaving the community because of the increasing violence.

Brazie went on to say, “I’m already moving in two weeks my landlord’s working with me to get out of here and go somewhere else. And we’re both on fixed income and it’s hard. You know and now my trucks shot up my house the house is shot up, and I just can’t handle it.”

Patricia Perry raised her two children in her current house said it wasn’t always like this, “The neighborhood has really gone down. I’ve been here since 1979 and it is worse now. When we first got down here it was a nice clean community.”

She goes on to contrast a peaceful past with a violent present, “Now it’s just the opposite. You don’t even feel comfortable coming out on your own porch.”

Columbus Police have not confirmed whether there is an active investigation.