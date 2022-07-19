COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Department will be holding a Drive-thru Rabies Clinic next week. The clinic will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A three-year rabies vaccine will be available for dogs and cats for $5.00 each.

The clinic will be at the Columbus Health Department in the lower level parking lot from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and will happen rain or shine.

The health department is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway.

All animal owners must pre-register their pets, and pre-pay for the rabies vaccine. To register, go to www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com and go to the Environmental Health page. All registrations should be received by July 21, 2022.

Muscogee County residents can purchase their city permits for $10 each, from Animal Care and Control representatives, who will be onsite.

For more information or questions, please call the Environmental Health Department at 706-321-6170.