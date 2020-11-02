Driver flees from traffic stop, ends up crashing Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Lanett Police say that over the weekend, while conducting a traffic stop, a driver attempted to flee the scene and ended up crashing, then rolling his car.

According to police, on November 1st at 1:15 a.m., Officer Blake Brown attempted to stop a yellow Ford Escape for speeding.

Police say the Escape came to a near stop at the intersection of Magnolia Road and S. 22nd Street. When Officer Brown got out of his patrol car to approach the Escape, it began to drive off. After the Escape began to drive away, Officer Brown went back to his car.

Police say the Escape drove around the block and came back onto Magnolia Road, where it headed west at a high rate of speed.

When the Escape approached the intersection of Magnolia Road and S. 22nd Street, the driver attempted to turn left onto S. 22nd Street. When the Escape turned left, it ran off the road and hit a light pole.

The Escape then rolled off the roadway onto the side of the road, before rolling back up onto the road, and coming to a complete stop around 50 yards from the intersection.

At that time, Officer Brown was able to approach the Escape and secure the passenger.

At this time, Lieutenant CJ Looser arrived on scene. Lieutenant Looser was able to located the driver of the Escape, who was in the ditch approximately 25 yards from the wrecked vehicle.

According to police, the Escape’s driver has been identified as Charlie Ralph Barnes, age 41, of Lanett.

Barnes was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police. Lieutenant Looser immediately began chest compressions on Mr. Barnes. When Lanett EMS officials arrived on scene, they took over CPR from Lieutenant Looser.

Police say Barnes was transported by helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Escape’s passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The incident is being investigated by ALEA.