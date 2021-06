COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man who drowned Sunday in Bibb Pond just below the Lake Oliver Dam was recovered early this morning, according to the Columbus Fire and EMS Department.

The coroner’s office has the body. The name has not yet been released.

The man was swimming Sunday with his brother when he went under and did not come back up.

The body was recovered on the North Highland Dam, just below the old Bibb Mill, according to Deputy Chief Daniel Macon.