Dust wall moves over one Texas city

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK/KAMC) - During the 6:00 pm hour on Wednesday, June 6, a wall of dirt hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.

The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 pm, which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview.

The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock.

Several viewers shared videos or images of the storm blasting through Lubbock.