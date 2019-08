MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An early morning fire at the Macon County Courthouse is under investigation.

Sheriff Andre Brunson conforms the fire started Monday morning, January 14th, around 3:00 AM.

We are learning one room inside the courthouse was destroyed. The courthouse also sustained smoke damage. The fire was put out by the local fire department and remains under investigation.

We will keep you updated.