Early morning shooting in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – August 15, 2021 at 3:50 a.m., Officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call from the Dollar General on 200 Collquitt Street in reference to a subject being shot.

It has been confirmed by Lieutenant Eric Lohr that the victim, Adrienne Freeman, had been shot at 827 Ogletree Street.

An investigation ensued on the scene that led detectives to interview Trevonne Blackmon and Jennifer Wilder that determined an altercation had taken place which resulted in shots fired.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information please call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.