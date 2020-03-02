Early Voting begins across Georgia, including presidential primaries and SPLOST dollars

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Early voting across Georgia kicked off this morning for the presidential primaries, and Muscogee County residents are off to a great start.

More than 200 voters cast their vote before noon, testing out the new equipment.

“So we have not gotten any concerns so far with any of our equipment, we’ve done a lot of voter registration demos, a lot of voter education, and voters seem fairly comfortable with the process,” said Nancy Boren Director of Elections and Voter Registration.

Many voters tell news 3 they were concerned about Georgia’s new voting machines.

“When I walked through the doors I was a little uneasy, I thought this was going to be different and weird but once I got in there everyone was helpful and pointed you in the right direction, and actually the screen was really clear, and the touch screen was sensitive so it was super easy,” said Yolonda Lakes.

In addition to the presidential primary vote, the Muscogee County ballots include a referendum for a Muscogee County School District SPLOST vote.

The special vote for the ballot referendum is aimed at getting enough votes to raise sales tax locally by one percent for the next five years and earn $189 million for school district renovation and/or construction projects.

Early voting will carry on throughout the month ending on the 20th, and Georgia’s Presidential Primary Election day on March 24th