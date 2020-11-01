Early voting ends, poll workers prepare for Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Early voting has come and gone here in Columbus, and now the Elections and Registration team is preparing for Election Day.

The Columbus Trade and Convention Center made history this year becoming an early voting location for the first time ever. And now that team is preparing to get machines ready for their respective polling locations ahead of Election Day, after serving over 10,000 early voters.

“It has been a very nice experience. It was something different for the Columbus Trade Center team, but we were so glad to help. We thought we wasn’t going to be able to do it, being trained for just one day, but we knocked it out of the ball park. And we felt like we were the team that could do this and we did it. I was glad that it could open up more polls and I was one of the ones that could help,” says Kim Aguirre, Columbus Convention and Trade Center Poll Worker.

Director of Elections and Registration, Nancy Boren, is hoping for lines to be minimal on Election Day since so many people have already voted early and by absentee.

In Muscogee County there are 25 voting locations operating from 7 A.M. – 7 P.M on Election Day. Visit Georgia’s My Voter Page to learn of your Election Day polling location.