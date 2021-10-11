Early voting to start Oct. 12 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Early voting opens tomorrow in Columbus. The vote will center a 1% Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, starting tomorrow with early voting.

If approved, the tax would begin April 1, 2022.

Multiple projects are included in the plans including expenses for public safety, road-work, parks renovations and the replacement of one government building.

The regional Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) expires in December 2022.

The sales tax rate would be 9% for 9 months if voters pass the SPLOST.

Voting times are as listed below:

Oct. 12-15, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 18-22, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Oct 23-24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 25-29, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

More important dates include: