COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Early voting in Georgia starts first thing Monday morning.

There will be three early voting precincts in Columbus.

The Citizens Service Center, 3111 Citizen Way

Patrick Hall at Columbus Technical College, 928 Manchester Expressway

The Shirley Winston Park Rec Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road

The early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday, May 2, 2022 and ending Friday, May 20, 2022.

The advance polling places will be open every day, including weekends.

Here are some key dates for the May Primaries. Early voting will starts May 2. The general primary is on Tuesday, May 24, 202 and a run-off for the primaries is set for June 21, 2022 The general election is on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.