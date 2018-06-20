East Alabama: Hoover teen dies in what appears to be horrific gun accident in Chambers Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lee Co. Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3, it appears 19-year old Barry Anderson the third was shot and killed while he was playing with a gun and dropped it, causing it to discharge.

The accident happened around dinner time Tuesday night in the Five Points community of Chambers County.

The Hoover teen was taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Lee Co. where he was pronounced dead by Coroner Bill Harris.

An autopsy will be performed, but Harris says all indications point to a horrific accident.

