East Alabama man becomes state’s first vaping-related death

A man from East Alabama has become the state’s first death from a vaping-associated injury.

That’s according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The victim’s name and hometown have not yet been released.



The death comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues its investigation of a multi-state outbreak of lung injury associated with vaping.

The CDC is investigating more than 805 lung injury cases in 46 states and 1 U.S. territory. 13 deaths have now been confirmed in a total of 11 states.



Those seeking medical attention due to potential vaping-associated injury should immediately inform healthcare providers they used a vaping/e-cigarette product (i.e., vape pens, liquids, refill pods and cartridges).

Patients have experienced symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Most of the cases are among adolescents and young adults.



