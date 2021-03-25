East Alabama Medical Center hold remembrance event for COVID-19 victims

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It has been over a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday night in East Alabama people came together for an evening of remembrance, healing and hope at East Alabama Medical Center.

EAMC leaders and community guests came together to remember the lives lost and celebrate the lives saved during the pandemic. They gathered on the front lawn of the medical center for this special event.

“It’s important for all of us to try to remember all the things… maybe not all the things.. But what we’ve pushed down for so long. I think bringing it to the surface brings healing.” said ICU Register Nurse, Courtney Sutton.

Tears were shed and embraces were shared as speakers shared their experiences from this very difficult year. The toll of the losses has been especially difficult for healthcare workers, and attendees took a moment to share their gratitude for their commitment throughout this difficult year.

“So we’re very thankful that… I’m thankful that… we get to live in a community and that we have a community that looks after each other and makes sure that we are doing the best that we can for the citizens of the city of Auburn and Opelika,” said Brooke Bailey, Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health.

They ended the night by lighting candles in honor of the lives lost and lives saved. They blew out the candles with a vow that those lives will never be forgotten.



