East Alabama Medical Center sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks.

“This is a very critical time in the pandemic,” says Ricardo Maldonado, M.D., infectious disease specialist at EAMC. “We need all of our community to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

According to officials, as of Thursday morning, EAMC and EAMC-Lanier combined have 27 patients hospitalized with positive cases of COVID-19. That is the highest combined total hospitalizations since May 18. In just the past week, officials say there has been an increase of 11 new hospitalizations.

Dr. Maldonado says it’s important to stay informed about the pandemic so as to make the right decisions for you and your family. “When looking for information, depending on the source, this could be either exaggerated or underestimated, because of the unfortunate politization of the topic,” states Dr. Maldonado. “There are too many information sources that have a personal agenda. Our only agenda is to protect our community. We will give you the most accurate and scientific information about COVID-19 information as well as current local COVID-19 activity.”

Concerned about a second wave, Dr. Maldonado encourages individuals and businesses to follow the guidance passed down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “At EAMC, we have been very successful avoiding COVID-19 infection among health care workers. Do you know why? Because face masks, eye protection, surface cleaning and obsessive hand hygiene works. If it worked inside the hospital, it will also work outside the hospital.”